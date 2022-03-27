His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received Masrour Barzani, President of the brotherly Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq. development, to serve the development and construction efforts in the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, stressing the depth of the brotherly ties and the solid relations that unite the UAE and brotherly Iraq, and His Highness and the guest exchanged views on all regional and international issues of common concern.

For his part, the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq expressed his happiness at meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and his pride in the relations that unite the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in the United Arab Emirates, expressing his hope that the next phase will witness more cooperation in various key sectors.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President and President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. Emirates Group CEO, and Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi.



