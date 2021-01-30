His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received this evening the visiting President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Bashiko.

His Highness welcomed the guest and attracted with him in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council.

Talking about a number of regional and international parliamentary issues and the role of parliaments and national councils in bridging distances between countries and peoples and spreading and strengthening the language of dialogue and the culture of tolerance and openness between religions, cultures and ethnicities without discrimination.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed during the interview the importance of the role that parliaments play, as they represent peoples and speak their name in bridging the gap between their peoples and working towards rapprochement of these peoples culturally, humanly and socially away from religious, geographical or ethnic affiliation .. He praised the role of parliaments and called them to More serious work and redoubling efforts for the happiness of mankind and achieving prosperity and hopeful development.

In addition, Duarte Pacheco extended his thanks and gratitude to the UAE president, government and people for the support he received during his candidacy for the position of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and his victory in the position in November of last year, which includes about 76 member states in the Union and is based in Geneva.

Bashiko also expressed his high appreciation for the noble human record of the United Arab Emirates, which he described as an honorable record, which is a source of pride for the people of the Emirates and a valuable example to be emulated from the East and the West, pointing in this regard to the material and logistical assistance provided by the UAE represented by its humanitarian and charitable institutions and associations to various peoples of the world. During wars, natural disasters, epidemics, lack of education, and other humanitarian fields that require support and white hands.

The guest praised the tremendous efforts made by the state in facing the Corona epidemic and its keenness to provide vaccines to its people and all residents on its land free of charge, as well as its assistance to many countries and enabling them to confront this emerging epidemic.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Rashid Al Nuaimi, Marwan Al Muhairi, members of the Federal National Council, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.





