His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, in light of the continuous development and growth between the two countries, which reflects the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to develop These relations strengthen interdependence and effective communication, and he made it clear that the UAE is the first Arab trading partner for Korea.

His Highness said: “The UAE enjoys a strategic partnership with the Republic of Korea, a partnership that has provided many opportunities to enhance cooperation in multiple fields, including economic and trade cooperation, food security, in addition to cooperation in the fields of health, culture, space, energy and tourism.”

His Highness added: “We are proud of the level of progress and cooperation between the two countries in implementing major joint strategic projects between the two sides, including the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant project, which is the most prominent and largest form of close cooperation in its history, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.”

He stressed that the Emirati-Korean relations have made qualitative leaps in a number of vital sectors, and said: “During the next stage, we will work to establish a more prosperous phase for bilateral cooperation between the two countries and create pathways for exchanging development opportunities and highlighting priority sectors, and drawing and formulating clear plans to develop aspects of cooperation.” In areas of common interest to achieve the hoped-for progress of economic cooperation relations between the two countries.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai today (Sunday), Moon Ji-in, President of the Republic of Korea, who is currently visiting the country, and the accompanying delegation.

His Highness welcomed the guest president, expressing his hope that his visit to the country will be crowned with good results that will strengthen the relations of friendship, cooperation and partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Korea at various levels.

For his part, the Korean President stressed the depth of friendship and cooperation between his country and the UAE, and thanked His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for the generous hospitality and warm reception given to him by His Highness, which confirms the strength of the friendship ties that unite the leaderships of the two friendly countries. and keenness to develop future relations between them.

The Korean President praised the high-level organization of this exceptional session of the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the largest in its history, which is being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, stressing that this gathering in Dubai is a strong and essential base for launching towards a prosperous future with innovation and progress in all fields. All, for the good of all mankind.

His Highness and the Korean President witnessed the signing of a number of agreements and memoranda of cooperation, including a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the United Arab Emirates and the Department of Defense Acquisition Program of the Republic of Korea on medium and long-term cooperation in the fields of defense industries and defense technology, signed by the UAE side, Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri Assistant Undersecretary for Defense and Defense Industries, and from the Korean side, Yoon Ho Gang, Minister of Defense Acquisition.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of three memorandums between the Tawazun Economic Council and the Korean authorities and companies, including a memorandum of understanding with LIG NEX1 company, signed by Muammar Abdullah Hamad Abu Shehab, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council, and from the Korean side by Hyo Nsoo Lee, Executive Vice President of the Global Business Group. Another memorandum of understanding between the Tawazun Economic Council and the Hanwha System was signed by Muammar Abdullah Hamad Abu Shehab and Sun Ji Al, CEO of Hanwha Systems, while the two parties signed a third memorandum of understanding between the Tawazun Economic Council and Hanwha Defense.

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the Korean President attended the signing of three agreements between ADNOC and a number of Korean entities and companies, including a framework agreement between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and the Export-Import Bank of Korea, signed by Dr. Sultan Bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and its group of companies, managing director, and Moon Kin Bang, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of the Export-Import Bank of Korea.. and a joint study agreement between ADNOC, KNOC Oil and SK Hydrogen Gas-Ammonia. From the Emirati side, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, and from the Korean side, Kim Dong Sub, President and CEO of KNOC, and Yoon Byung-suk, CEO of SK Gas. The third agreement was between ADNOC and KNOC Oil Company regarding ammonia shipment.

The reception and signing of the agreements were attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airline Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

Emirati-Korean relations extend for more than 41 years, and are currently witnessing great momentum at the governmental and private levels, and diversification in economic cooperation activities at all levels… While the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries amounted to $4.8 billion in 2020.



