His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received yesterday the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, at the UAE pavilion at the headquarters of « Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed President Isaac Herzog and his accompanying delegation on the first official visit to the UAE. The meeting dealt with the future of economic, commercial and investment cooperation, raising the level of scientific and technological cooperation and other paths that support the future of development.

His Highness stressed that Israel’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, along with more than 190 countries, opens several areas for cooperation, as the global event seeks to chart the way to a better future based on peaceful coexistence between peoples to redirect capabilities and capabilities to everything that serves humanity.

The discussion touched on discussing the overall developments on the regional and international arenas, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery, and enable the economy to return to pre-pandemic growth rates.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.



