His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received in Dubai this morning His Excellency Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation in the Kingdom of Spain and her accompanying delegation.

His Highness welcomed the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai at the Minister, and His Highness discussed with her a number of economic and political issues, especially under the circumstances of “Covid-19”.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his confidence and hope in “God” to overcome this ordeal that has been negatively affected by the global economy and social and cultural communication between people of all stripes and sects.

His Highness stressed the importance of international cooperation and coordination between countries in order to besiege this epidemic .. His Highness pointed out that the UAE is dealing with this pandemic carefully and with deliberate plans, opening the doors of prevention and vaccination to all citizens and residents on its land free of charge and without discrimination, and at the same time extends its hand to help countries in need with medicines. And vaccines and logistical materials to enable them to confront and besiege the virus.

The Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation praised the efforts and measures taken by the UAE government in combating the Corona epidemic and limiting its negative impact on its economy and society … noting that it is proceeding with preparations for the inauguration of Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been postponed to this year and taking all necessary measures. To receive participants in this global event and protect its guests from the repercussions of this pandemic.

She confirmed Spain’s participation in the Dubai Expo despite the emergency circumstances, believing in the importance of recycling the wheel of the global economy and reviving it again, describing this event as a light of hope at the end of a dark tunnel.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai .. Also attended by Dr. Alvarez Barthey. Antonio is the ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the state.