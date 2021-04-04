His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at His Highness’s Palace in Zabeel this evening the visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness – which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai – welcomed the guest to his second country who wished Iraq and its brotherly people all the best, stability, peace and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Mr. Al-Kazemi engaged in discussions about the overall regional situation, especially the economic and security, and the emphasis on overcoming the stage of the “Corona” epidemic with more precautionary measures and awareness of ways to prevent this emerging virus.

His Highness and the guest talk touched on the importance of expanding the horizons of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq, especially in terms of trade exchange, investment partnership and exchange of technical expertise in the field of infrastructure. Ports In order to develop and rehabilitate Iraqi ports, the qualification that helps them provide the best logistical services to their users.

His Highness praised the civilization of Iraq, its glorious history and its cultural legacy in literature, poetry, science, medicine and other glories written by the people of Mesopotamia.

In addition, the Prime Minister of Iraq expressed his government’s desire to benefit from the UAE’s experience in using artificial intelligence in management, economy, investment, trade and infrastructure, considering Dubai’s unique experience and model in these areas as an example for all countries in the region.

Mr. Al-Kazemi also extended his thanks and gratitude for the support and assistance provided by the leadership of the UAE to the Iraqi people in order to rebuild what was destroyed by the war, especially in the rehabilitation of mosques, historical monuments, churches and other historical buildings that bear witness to the civilization of Iraq and its people, in the past and present.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi and Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Bent Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Head of the Honor Mission accompanying Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al-Mazrouei to the guest, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, and Ceremony of Vice President and Prime Minister Khalifa Saeed Suleiman.

The meeting was also attended by the high-ranking ministerial delegation accompanying the guest, which includes their Excellencies the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Defense, Oil, Reconstruction, Trade, Transport and Culture.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

