His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Program to personally thank them at Zabeel Palace.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “Today I received the employees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Program to thank them personally at Zabeel Palace… He who does not thank people does not thank God…

I noticed a large number of comments praising their performance on various means of communication .. “

And His Highness continued, saying: “People’s satisfaction is the goal of the government … and their service is an honor for those who assume responsibility … and the best of people with God are the most beneficial to people…”