His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received today Sheikh Ahmed Fahd Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the sisterly State of Kuwait, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler. Dubai.

His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait, and conveyed his sincere greetings to His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait and his sincere wishes for continued health and wellness, and for the State of Kuwait and its honorable people further progress and prosperity.

This came at the beginning of the meeting that took place at Zabeel Palace in Dubai, during which they reviewed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and the development they are witnessing in various fields in light of continuous coordination and consultation at all levels, and ways to strengthen the historical ties that have always brought the two brotherly peoples together, in a way that serves development goals. Comprehensive development in the two countries, enhances the process of joint Gulf action, and supports the aspirations desired for the future development of the region in a way that brings good and development to its peoples, guarantees them the elements of security and stability, and confirms their opportunities for further progress and prosperity.

The meeting also touched on a review of the most prominent developments on the regional and international arenas and a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received His Excellency Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah upon his arrival at Dubai International Airport earlier today (Wednesday). He was also received by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Matar. Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, and His Excellency Jamal Al Ghunaim, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State.