His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman Zabeel Palace, Dubai.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum accepted the congratulations and blessings of His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty that it be a month of goodness and blessings for the UAE, its leadership and its honorable people, and to return this honorable occasion to our country with the grace of security and safety. And to perpetuate the causes of elevation, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.