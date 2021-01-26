His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at Al Watan Palace in the capital Abu Dhabi yesterday morning the credentials of a number of new ambassadors of brotherly and friendly countries appointed to the state.

Vice President of the State: – “The policy and diplomacy of our state is governed by human relations … and based on the balance of relations in various fields.”

His Highness, in the presence of the Chairman of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghubash, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who attended, via visual communication technology, the credentials of: The Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman, Dr. Ahmed bin Hilal bin Saud Al Busaidi, the Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Damika Malraj de Silva, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, Al-Muizz bin Abdul Sattar Benimim, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, Muzaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri

The ambassadors conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the greetings of the leaders and leaders of their countries, and their wishes for good health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in welcoming Arab and foreign ambassadors, affirmed that the UAE, as president, government and people, extends its hand with goodness, peace and respect to all brotherly and friendly nations and nations, without discrimination.

His Highness indicated that the policy and diplomacy of our state, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is governed in the first place by human relations and is based on the balance of relations with these countries in various fields, mutual respect, taking into account the supreme national interests, and supporting and supporting international efforts in Spreading and strengthening the culture of dialogue and peace between states and peoples, and achieving security, stability and development in all its components in all regions and countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the new ambassadors, wishing them and their families a happy and stable stay in our country, and within our community of diverse cultures and civilizations, where everyone lives in harmony, understanding and safety.

On the other hand, and in front of His Highness, a number of state ambassadors appointed to a number of brotherly and friendly countries took the legal oath, as each of: Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Matar Hamid Al-Niyadi, ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Khaled Nasser Al-Amiri is ambassador to the Republic of Sri Lanka, Ali Youssef Al-Nuaimi is ambassador to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Rashid Saeed Al-Shamsi as ambassador to the Republic of Chad, Ahmed Al-Hai Al-Hamili as ambassador to the Republic of Turkmenistan, and Muhammad Ismail Al-Sahlawi as ambassador to Portugal.

They all swear by God Almighty to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates and its president, to respect its constitution and laws, to place its interest above all else, to perform their duties faithfully and sincerely, and to preserve its secrets.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wished our ambassadors abroad success and success in serving the causes of their homeland and their people, and to adhere to the noble morals, behaviors and values ​​in all their relationships and movements in the countries in which they represent their country.

His Highness addressed them by affirming that they place the nation’s reputation, and serving the citizens, including patients, students, scholars, businessmen and tourists, at the highest level of their priorities.





