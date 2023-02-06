Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of 16 new ambassadors appointed to the country at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi. His Highness welcomed the new ambassadors as they assumed their duties, stressing that the UAE government will not It spares no effort in providing all the elements that enable them to perform their duties in the best way, in a way that serves to strengthen cooperation ties and discover more opportunities that serve common interests during the next stage.

His Highness, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received the credentials of: Nicola Nemchino, Ambassador of the Republic of France, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy, Radha Krishna Pandey, Ambassador of Canada, Dr. Richard George, Ambassador of New Zealand, Karen Krikorian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia, and Alfonso Ferdinand. Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, Wakapa Diaby, Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire, Babiker Matar Ndiaye, Ambassador of the Republic of Senegal, Guy Ibrahim Mampuru, Ambassador of the Republic of Gabon, Suariot Chasumbat, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand, Paul Avondel, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Ivan Jordanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria, Udaya Endarathne, Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Sri Lanka, Norberto Escalona Carrillo, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Yunus Abdul Karim, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi, and Ben Bonn, Ambassador of the Union of Myanmar.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his wishes to the new ambassadors for all success in carrying out their tasks and roles that constitute the focus of rapprochement between their countries and the UAE, which is keen at all times to extend bridges of cooperation and strengthen partnership ties with all brotherly and friendly countries, for the benefit of The two sides of this partnership, through which the state seeks to spread its message of endorsing the causes of goodness and development on the basis of conscious openness, coexistence and tolerance.

His Highness noted the important role played by active Emirati diplomacy in consolidating cooperation with all brotherly and friendly countries, on the basis of mutual respect and taking into account common interests, as well as the importance of the role of ambassadors in discovering new horizons for rapprochement and activating more opportunities for constructive cooperation.

In turn, the new ambassadors conveyed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the greetings of the leaders and heads of their states, and their sincere wishes to the UAE leadership and people for further progress and prosperity. .

The ceremony of receiving the credentials of the new ambassadors was attended by Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation. International, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and a number of ministers.