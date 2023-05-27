His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler. Sharjah, on the occasion of the wedding of Maneh, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum, to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the reception that was held today (Saturday) in the Zabeel Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center.

Their Highnesses congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy married life, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, growth and prosperity in the UAE.

The reception was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Corporation, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, notables, and senior officials in the country.