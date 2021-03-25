His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received, during telephone calls, condolences for the lost nation, the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, from each of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of sister Oman, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar.

The leaders of the brotherly countries, during their phone calls to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late God Almighty, praying to God Almighty to cover him with the breadth of his mercy and mercy, and to inspire the honorable Al Maktoum, and the people of the Emirates, have beautiful patience. And solace.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the phone, received condolences for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and the brotherly President of the Republic of Iraq, Dr. Barham Salih. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The leaders of the sisterly countries expressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during their phone calls, their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, asking the Almighty God to be blessed with his mercy, to dwell in his spaciousness, and to inspire Al Maktoum Distinguished people, and the people of the Emirates, have beautiful patience and solace.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly countries for the sincere feelings of brotherhood they expressed, wishing them good health and wellness, and their countries continued security and stability.

In addition, the President of the Arab Parliament, on behalf of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, offered the leadership and the people of the UAE, their sincere condolences and sympathy on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to God to provide him with the breadth of his mercy, and to inspire his family with patience and solace. He also offered his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the death of his brother, saying that the UAE lost with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a symbol of its loyal symbols, who presented a procession full of giving Especially during his leadership of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization.





