His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received, during telephone calls, condolences for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of sister Oman, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sister state of Qatar.

The leaders of sister countries, during their phone calls to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praying to God Almighty to cover him with the mercy and mercy of His Highness, and to inspire the honorable Al Maktoum and the people of the Emirates Beautiful patience and solace.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly countries for their sincere brotherly feelings, wishing them good health and wellness, and for their countries.

Lasting security and stability.





