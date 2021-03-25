His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, received condolences on the death of the deceased country, God willing, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. from each of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of sister Oman, and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar. The leaders of the brotherly countries, during their phone calls to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late, God Almighty, praying to God Almighty to cover him with the breadth of his mercy and pleasure and to inspire the honorable Al Maktoum and the people of the Emirates with patience and solace.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the leaders of brotherly countries for the sincere feelings of brotherhood they expressed, wishing them good health and wellness and for their countries continued security and stability.