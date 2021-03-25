His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received condolences on the phone for the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the sister kingdom of Bahrain, And His Excellency Dr. Barham Salih, President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The leaders of the sister countries expressed to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during their phone calls, their sincere condolences and condolences on the death of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum .. We hope the Almighty God bless him with the mercy of his mercy and dwell in his spaciousness and inspire Al Maktoum The honorable people and the people of the Emirates are patient and solace.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to the kings and heads of brotherly countries for the sincere feelings of brotherhood they expressed, wishing them good health and wellness, and continued security and stability for their brotherly countries.





