His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, John Lee, at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.

The meeting dealt with the friendly relations between the UAE and the Hong Kong region, and the promising opportunities to expand the horizons of cooperation and diversify its fields, and enhance joint work in the investment, economic, trade and other vital aspects that serve the goals of development and progress on both sides.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its international partnerships with various countries and regions of the world, and to provide all facilities that support development and investment efforts and ensure the flow of global trade.

The meeting included a discussion of ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in various economic sectors, including enhancing trade exchange between the two countries, which witnessed during the past years an increase in the value of non-oil foreign trade from $8.2 billion in 2014 to about $12 billion in 2021. For his part, John Lee, CEO of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, expressed his appreciation for the level of distinguished relations between Hong Kong and the UAE, and his hope to push it to broader horizons of cooperation within various economic, trade and investment tracks, and to discover more opportunities in light of what he enjoys. The two sides of a privileged position on the world trade map.