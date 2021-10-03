Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Rwandan President

October 3, 2021
Mohammed bin Rashid receiving the Rwandan President

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received today, Sunday, Paul Kagame, President of the friendly Republic of Rwanda.
His Highness wrote on his official account on Twitter, “While today I receive Rwandan President Paul Kagame at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Our international relations are getting stronger with the international exhibition that brings the world together.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi

