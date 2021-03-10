His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received at His Highness’ Palace in Zabeel this evening His Excellency Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of friendly Malaysia, who is currently on a working visit to the country.

His Highness welcomed the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, wishing him a successful visit to the country that would bear good results in terms of joint economic and investment cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Mohiuddin Yassin engaged in talks about building an economic and investment partnership between the two countries and increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two parties for the good and benefit of their friendly peoples.

The conversation between His Highness and the guest touched on the importance of investment partnership in the sectors of ports, clean energy, manufacturing, food security and other fields available in the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to advance the wheel, prosperity and development of the global economy after the siege of the Coronavirus pandemic and limit its spread and its negative effects on the process of sustainable development in various fields.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

