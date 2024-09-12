His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of his official visit to the country.

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of China, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, at the beginning of his official visit to the country — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 12, 2024