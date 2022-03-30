His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will receive His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the sidelines of His Highness’ participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai, where he was transferred to His Highness Greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait to his brother, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for the United Arab Emirates and its people continued progress and prosperity. His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, welcomed the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.. His Highness the Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, stressing the importance of the solid historical relations that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples, which constitute a fundamental pillar for the progress and prosperity of joint Gulf action.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to redouble efforts to strengthen Gulf cohesion and work to unify ranks in the face of the challenges that beset the region, and join efforts to find new cooperation frameworks that advance the process of joint action forward to serve the interests of the peoples of the Cooperation Council for the States The Arab Gulf, and paves the way for a new phase of comprehensive sustainable development based on a complete understanding of the surrounding variables and preparation for the future with plans and strategies that guarantee the peoples of the region to achieve more causes of prosperity, progress and advancement.

His Highness expressed his appreciation for the comprehensive development renaissance witnessed by the sisterly State of Kuwait under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and with the follow-up of His Highness, Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and the achievements it is witnessing in various fields, praising the wise development strategy pursued by sisterly Kuwait in His Highness affirmed the UAE’s keenness to expand the base of economic cooperation and interest in discovering strengths that can be relied upon in raising the rates of trade, tourism and investment exchange between the two countries during the next stage.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable development of relations between the State of Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, which is reflected in the mutual coordination between the two sides towards regional and international issues of common interest, in a manner that serves the interests of both sides. His Highness noted the UAE’s support for joint Arab and Gulf action, and the remarkable milestones witnessed in bilateral relations, which directly contributed to moving forward, whether at the bilateral level or through the course of the Cooperation Council, which is reflected in achieving the interests of the two brotherly countries.

His Highness the Prime Minister of the sisterly State of Kuwait noted, during the meeting, the UAE’s pioneering role in leading global economic recovery, its success in establishing an exceptional version of the World Expo throughout its history and for the first time in the region, and its ability to host the whole world for consultation and initiative of ideas and visions On the best ways to shape the future, His Highness referred to the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates through its establishment of the World Government Summit, which His Highness described as the global platform that foresee the future of man, and discusses the development of government work, through the participation of state leaders, heads of government, ministers and officials, international experts. .



