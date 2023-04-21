His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received this morning at the Majlis Zabeel Palace in Dubai, with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, congregates well-wishers of Eid Al-Fitr, including sheikhs, ministers, notables and senior officials in the country, both civilians and military, who extended their congratulations to His Highness on this blessed occasion, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate His Highness Good health and happiness, and the people of the Emirates are the reasons for progress, prosperity and prosperity under our wise leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, accepted congratulations and blessings from the leaders of the agencies. Security, Dubai Police and Civil Defense in Dubai, the General Directorate of Nationality and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, branch leaders and senior officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense. His Highness, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, also accepted congratulations from a number of their Excellencies, ministers and dignitaries of the country, heads and directors of government departments, agencies and institutions, citizens, tribesmen, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country.

His Highness exchanged congratulations to all of them on the happy Eid, wishing them complete health and happiness.