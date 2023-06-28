His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received today (Wednesday) morning at the Majlis Zabeel Palace in Dubai, well-wishers of Eid Al-Adha.

His Highness, alongside His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, congratulations and congratulations on this blessed occasion from a gathering of sheikhs, dignitaries, ministers and senior officials in the country, both civilians and military.

The well-wishers prayed to the Almighty God to perpetuate His Highness with good health and wellness, and the people of the Emirates, the reasons for advancement, progress and prosperity under our wise leadership, and to protect our country with His protection and care from all evil and misfortune.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum received congratulations from the leaders of the security services, Dubai Police and Civil Defense in Dubai, the General Department of Nationality and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, branch leaders and senior officers of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.

His Highness, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, also accepted congratulations from a number of heads and directors of government departments, agencies and institutions, as well as citizens, tribesmen, and members of the Arab, Islamic and foreign communities in the country.

His Highness exchanged congratulations to all of them on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, wishing that God would return it to the UAE, its wise leadership and its honorable people, and to the Arab and Islamic nations with good, Yemen and blessings.