His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi era, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy To the Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of the wedding of Maneh, son of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Maneh Al Maktoum, to the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the reception that was held today (Saturday) in the Zabeel Hall in the Dubai World Trade Center.

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports Corporation, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and Group, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, and a number of sheikhs, ministers, notables, and senior state officials.