His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received His Excellency Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, who is on an official visit to the country at the head of a high-level delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed the visit of His Excellency the Premier of the Chinese State Council and the accompanying delegation, expressing his hope that this visit will result in strengthening the existing relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries.

An official reception ceremony was held for the guest of the country upon his arrival at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, where the national anthem of the People’s Republic of China was played, and His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai shook hands with the members of the accompanying delegation. The Chinese Premier also shook hands with Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and senior officials who welcomed his visit to the country.

The Chinese Premier was received by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and a number of ministers and senior officials in the country.