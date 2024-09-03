His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received Chen Min’er, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Tianjin City Committee of the Party.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the depth of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China at various levels.

