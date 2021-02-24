His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, received a written letter to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, from his brother His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, including his greetings and development for His Highness for good health and happiness Our people have more progress, prosperity and stability, and we highly value the stances of the United Arab Emirates as president, government and people, fraternal and humanitarian, and their keenness on Arab-Gulf cohesion and strengthening the march of the Cooperation Council for the Arab Gulf States.

This came during the reception of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai before noon today, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, who conveyed to him the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his wishes for good health and wellness.

His Highness and the guest minister exchanged talks on ways to strengthen the sincere brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, and stressing the importance of permanent coordination between the Gulf Cooperation Council states is one of the most beautiful protection of the interests of their supreme national peoples.





