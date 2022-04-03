His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received at the Shindagha Majlis in Dubai this evening, Sunday evening, a group of well-wishers on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, accepted congratulations on this blessed occasion from the directors of government departments and institutions and local leaders who They wished His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continued health and wellness, and the UAE and its honorable people continued progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Director of the Dubai Information Department.

Everyone ate breakfast at the full Ramadan table of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, asking God Almighty to perpetuate His blessings upon our beloved country, its rational leadership and its generous people.



