His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met at the Majlis Al Mudhaif in the Union House in Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the champions of the Arab Reading Challenge in its eighth session at the level of the UAE, whose title went to the student Ahmed Faisal Ali, while the student Suleiman Khamis Al Khadim won first place in the category of people of determination.

The meeting comes within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to motivate distinguished individuals, enable new generations to acquire knowledge and sciences, and encourage them to read, in a way that strengthens their connection to the Arabic language, as it is an authentic component of the Emirati identity.

His Highness congratulated the champions of the Arab Reading Challenge in the UAE for their excellence, perseverance and efforts to reach this stage of the challenge, urging them to continue reading. His Highness also congratulated their parents and teachers for their efforts in motivating students to participate in the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language in the world, and instilling in them a culture of seriousness, diligence and love of reading.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “I am proud of the 700,000 students in the UAE who participated in the largest reading competition in the world, and I am optimistic about a reading and educated generation, God willing.”

His Highness added: “The most important skill that the new generation can be equipped with is reading, because it is the key to lifelong learning and the most important tool for continuous development. Our continued support for reading initiatives stems from our belief that the first message from heaven sent down to us was the word ‘Read’, and that the secret to the development of nations and societies lies in the depth of their culture and knowledge.”

crowd party

The Arab Reading Challenge initiative, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, honored student Ahmed Faisal Ali with the title of Arab Reading Challenge Champion in its eighth session at the UAE level, in a grand ceremony hosted by the Dubai World Trade Center last week, from among more than 700,000 male and female students from 1,174 schools, and under the supervision of 1,897 supervisors. The celebration also witnessed the honoring of student Suleiman Khamis Suleiman Al Khadim from the fifth grade at Zayed Educational Complex – Dibba Al Fujairah, from the Emirate of Fujairah, for first place in the People of Determination category, after the eliminations between the top three winners who advanced to the finals in this category. Asim Abbara from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was also crowned with the title of “Distinguished Supervisor,” and Al Ebdaa School – First Cycle from the Emirate of Dubai was awarded the title of “Distinguished School.”

Distinguished elite

The top ten students reached the final rounds at the UAE level, and the list included, in addition to student Ahmed Faisal Ali: Saud Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi from the seventh grade at Al Qudwa School – Second Cycle for Boys in the Emirate of Sharjah, Khaled Abdullah Al Hammadi from the 12th grade at the Institute of Applied Technology (Abu Dhabi), Aisha Hamid Obaid Al Khayal from the seventh grade at Al Manar Model School (Sharjah), Hamed Ahmed Mohammed Al Hafeeti from the seventh grade at Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Sharqi School – Second and Third Cycles (Fujairah), Madiya Saif Al Tunaiji from the seventh grade at Falaj Al Mualla School – Second and Third Cycles (Umm Al Quwain), Abdulrahman Issa Al Khater from the 12th grade at Al Jazirah Al Hamra School – Second and Third Cycles (Ras Al Khaimah), Maryam Mashhour from the 11th grade at Yas School (Abu Dhabi), Hessa Hassan Al Balushi from the eighth grade at the American City School (Ajman), and Alia Al Sayed Al Shahat from the seventh grade at Baia School (Al Dhafra).

The Arab Reading Challenge aims to create a comprehensive reading and knowledge movement, and to establish a culture of reading in the Arabic language as a language capable of keeping pace with all forms of literature, sciences and knowledge, and to encourage rising generations to use it in their daily dealings, and to enhance the importance of cognitive reading in building self-learning skills, and building the value system for the youth, by informing them of the values, customs and beliefs of other cultures, which establishes the principles of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of others.

