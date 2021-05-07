Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, shared with his followers on social media some expressions of faith through the hashtag “# Ramadan flashes”, on the account of His Highness on “Instagram”, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan And His Highness published a video of him through the hashtag containing poetic verses, rich in spiritual meanings.

His Highness said in the tape: “Suddenly I noticed and the caller of truth called me, and I called a caller to my Lord calling for me, and in my prostration I asked for forgiveness and forgiveness.