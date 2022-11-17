His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup is a “Qatari achievement,” stressing that “all countries and peoples of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this major global event in our region.”

His Highness added in a post on his Twitter account: Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup is a Qatari achievement… Gulf pride… and a historic milestone for all Arabs… We congratulate the Emir of Qatar and the brotherly people of Qatar for this global achievement.

He said that all the countries and peoples of the region are concerned with supporting the success of this major global event in our region.. and our wishes for continuous Gulf and Arab successes, God willing.