His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the UAE today celebrated 514,000 students from state schools who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge – which amounted to His Arab and international posts are 24.8 million students.

His Highness added, “I am proud of the participation of the Emiratis…and optimistic about the new generation’s interest in reading…and reassured about the future of our country in the hands of a generation that loves learning and knowledge and loves reading and reading.”

His Highness continued, saying, “I congratulate the first student, Amna Muhammad Al-Mansoori, and her family, for winning the first place. Amna read 128 books during the academic year. Amna lost her ability to walk two years ago, but she did not stand helpless. Rather, she sailed and floated in the seas of literature and knowledge. Her challenge was a catalyst to change her life.

Today, Amna has regained her ability to walk..and won the reading challenge..and wrote two stories..and will represent the country in a few days at the International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo..Fatima’s challenge was an opportunity for her to rebuild herself and move towards life…and this is how we want the sons and daughters of the Emirates..

His Highness concluded by saying, “I also congratulate the student Gharib Al-Yamahi .. who won the first place in the reading challenge in the country in the category of people of determination … Gharib is blind.. but he is not a stranger on the way to achievement … and he is not blind to reach His Excellency .. Gharib read 130 books during the academic year In Braille.. He is a writer of articles.. a speaker.. excelling.. and inspiring us all.. when a blind person reads 130 books.. the sighted have to review themselves in what they read… all the best to the student Gharib… who, with his persistence and willpower, represents the saying that nothing is impossible in UAE …