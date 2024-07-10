His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that he is proud of our police cadres participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His Highness confirmed via the X platform: “I am proud of our police cadres participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.. We gain new experiences.. and friends with whom we renew our distinguished relations.. All the best to them in this international participation.. and appreciation to my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his dedicated efforts over decades that have brought our police cadres to these advanced levels.”