His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride in our police cadres participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “I am proud of our police cadres participating in the Paris Olympics 2024.. New experiences we gain.. and friends with whom we renew our distinguished relations.. All the best to them in this international participation.. and appreciation to my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his dedicated efforts over decades, which brought our police cadres to these advanced levels.”

The UAE Police Support Team includes female personnel from the Ministry of Interior, and qualified and trained personnel representing specialized units from all police sectors, police dog units (K9), security support teams, and others.