His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his pride in every achievement that an Emirati achieves and raises the name of his country. world in the field of artificial intelligence.

His Highness also stressed that “youth are the most important resource in the Emirates.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, through his account on the “X” platform: “Omar bin Sultan Al Olama … the first minister of artificial intelligence in the world in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most important personalities in the field of artificial intelligence globally … proud of every Emirati who has an achievement that raises The name of his country in front of the world with his distinction, work and contributions. Our youth are our most important resources with whom we compete and compete with the world.

The American “Time” magazine chose the UAE’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence among the 100 most important global leaders in the field of artificial intelligence.

The magazine stated that the 33-year-old scholar became in 2017 the Minister of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE, thus becoming the first minister of artificial intelligence in the world.

The magazine stated that the most influential players in this field, such as the United States, the European Union and China, overlooked the importance of artificial intelligence, and that the UAE was aware of this model.

The magazine added that artificial intelligence is often placed by big players within the jurisdiction of digital technology ministers, or technology ministers, as is the case in the European Union.

Scientists spoke to the magazine, saying, “Artificial intelligence is not a new technology. It has been with us for more than 50 years, but the emergence of social media, the emergence of self-driving cars, and the ability to do things that previously seemed impossible showed us the path of this technology.”

He adds, “Our leadership in the UAE believes that, rather than waiting for this technology to reach us as a by-product of other people’s decisions, we need to be the nation most prepared for it, and that is why this important role was created.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama holds many leadership positions, as he is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, Deputy Managing Director of the Foundation, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, and Chairman of the Emirates Council for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transactions.

