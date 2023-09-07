His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said through his account on the “X” platform: Omar bin Sultan Al Olama .. the first minister of artificial intelligence in the world in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most important personalities in the field of artificial intelligence Globally, I am proud of every Emirati who has accomplished an achievement that raises the name of his country in front of the world with his excellence, work and contributions. Our youth are our most important resources with whom we compete and crowd the world. https://time.com/collection/time100-ai/6308957/omar-al-olama/