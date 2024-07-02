His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressed his pride in the participation of 700,000 students from the UAE in the Arab Reading Challenge.

His Highness said in a post on his official account on the “X” platform: “I am proud of the 700,000 students from the Emirates who participated in the Arab Reading Challenge.. Many of them completed reading fifty books during their academic year.. We congratulate the winners among them today.. I am optimistic about an Emirati generation that is a reader and educated.. proud of its identity and able to absorb the cultures of the world.. and able to continue building the future of the Emirates.”