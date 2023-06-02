Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, and His Highness praised the Executive Director and the Foundation’s team.

His Highness said on his official account on “Twitter”: “Today I received a group of secret shoppers’ reports, one of which was for the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment…”.

And His Highness continued: “We found its executive director at the service counters, receiving customers, speeding up procedures, and contributing to clearing transactions… The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes.”

His Highness added: “Thank you to the work team and to the Executive Director, Omar Bu Shehab.. A message to all: The customers and the public are the reason for the entity’s existence..and they are the reason for hiring its staff.. Their satisfaction with the services is an authentic right and a noble principle in the work of any entity.”

No matter how developed our country is, our eyes will continue to monitor the level of basic services provided to our citizens.