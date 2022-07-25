His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that our youth have raised our heads to the sky where the deserved place and position of the UAE are.

His Highness said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Among a group of Emirati astronauts at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Sultan Al Neyadi was chosen to be the first Arab astronaut who will spend a long 6-month mission at the International Space Station next year, God willing. Our youth raised our heads to the sky, where the deserved place and position of the UAE are.

