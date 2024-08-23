His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said that minds are elevated by beautiful words, and ambitions are sharpened by honest words.

His Highness wrote a post on the “X” platform under the hashtag: #Life taught me: “Minds are elevated by beautiful words…and ambitions are sharpened by honest words.”

His Highness added: “Our words represent our morals, our values, and our chivalry. Our words represent our countries, so that we may honor our countries.”