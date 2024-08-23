His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, stressed the importance of kind words and their positive impact on advancing values ​​and nations.

His Highness added, “Minds are elevated by beautiful words, and ambitions are sharpened by honest words. Our words represent our countries, so that we may honour our countries.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a tweet on the hashtag “#Life_taught_me” on the “X” platform yesterday: “Life taught me.. Minds are elevated by beautiful words.. and ambitions are sharpened by honest words.”

His Highness continued: “Our words represent our morals, our values, and our chivalry. Our words represent our countries, so that we may honor our countries.”