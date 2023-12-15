Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, blessed the leadership and people of Bahrain on the occasion of National Day and the anniversary of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s accession to the reins of power.

His Highness wrote on the “X” platform: “We congratulate our brothers in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the leadership and people, on their 52nd National Day and the anniversary of my brother, King Hamad bin Isa, assuming the reins of government in the Kingdom.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “Our relationship with Bahrain is fraternal and stable… well-established and developed… official, popular and real.”

His Highness continued, saying: “May God grant them security and security…stability and prosperity…and may He perpetuate love and brotherhood between our peoples.”