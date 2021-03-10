Dubai (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God bless him, received at His Highness’ Palace in Zabeel yesterday evening, His Excellency Muhyiddin Yassin, Prime Minister of friendly Malaysia, who is currently on a working visit to the country.

His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, welcomed the guest, wishing him a successful visit to the country that would bear good results in terms of joint economic and investment cooperation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Muhyiddin Yassin engaged in talks about building an economic and investment partnership between the two countries and increasing the volume of trade exchange between the two parties for the good and the benefit of their two friendly peoples.

The conversation between His Highness and the guest touched on the importance of investment partnership in the sectors of ports, clean energy, manufacturing, food security and other fields available in the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the need to advance the wheel, prosperity and development of the global economy after the siege of the Corona virus pandemic and limit its spread and its negative effects on the process of sustainable development in various fields.

His Highness said, in a tweet on his official Twitter account: “While the Prime Minister of Malaysia received His Excellency Muhyiddin Yassin at Zabeel Palace today (yesterday) … our relations are distinguished … and developed … and continuing with a country that we consider a model for an advanced Islamic state that keeps pace with science and the world. In his rapidly changing movement ».

The reception was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and His Excellency Reem Bent Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, His Excellency Muhammad Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and His Excellency Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, President of the Ceremony of the Vice President and Prime Minister.

It was also attended by Khalid Ghanem Al Ghaith, the country’s ambassador to Malaysia, Muhammad Tarad bin Sufyan, the Kingdom of Malaysia’s ambassador to the country, and the delegation accompanying the Malaysian Prime Minister.