His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, during my meeting today with His Excellency Kasim Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Our relations with Kazakhstan are developed and accelerating, especially in the areas of trade. Tourism and investment… Central Asian countries represent a strongly developing economic bloc… and we are keen to develop special relations with them.