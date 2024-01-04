Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, launched “Dubai Social Agenda 33” until 2033, under the slogan “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” with the aim of forming stable families and preparing confident generations. With her abilities, she is committed to her identity and ready for the future.

The launch of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum comes in line with His Highness’s habit of unveiling promising national projects and programs on the fourth of January every year, coinciding with the occasion of His Highness assuming the reins of government in the Emirate of Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Brothers and sisters, in keeping with our annual habit of launching promising national projects and programs on the fourth of January every year, today we announce the launch of (Dubai Social Agenda 33), which is our plan for Dubai society for the next ten years.” Its slogan is (The family is the foundation of the nation), and its budget is 208 billion dirhams over the next ten years, and its goal is for our citizen families in Dubai, housing, standard of living, identity, values, social cohesion, health care, and development of future skills in our coming generations.”

His Highness continued: “Our goal is to double the number of citizen families within a decade, provide residential neighborhoods with the best living conditions for them in the world, and provide societal protection for our generations from abnormal ideas and practices that could threaten family stability and cohesion.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The social agenda has clear goals, approved programs, and allocated budgets, and my sons Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed and their brothers will follow it, and they are the people who care most about the large Dubai family in which they grew up and loved, and are bound to it by bonds of love, affection, and blood.”

His Highness said: “The nation is not numbers and structures. The nation is a family and a human being. My message to all officials is that our priority in the coming period is the family, protection, empowerment, development and cohesion. We ask God to grant us success in serving the country and the people.”

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” integrates with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), as it aims to establish the foundations of sustainable social development and provide services that relate to the direct lives of individuals, such as health, housing, education, culture, sports, and community development, in a way that meets the aspirations of the Dubai community and responds to its ambitions.

Innovative programs

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, stressed that caring for the citizen and enhancing his levels of well-being and family stability are our top priorities, which translates the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the UAE. The Council of Ministers and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his directives to consider the citizen first, second and third.

His Highness said: “(Dubai Social Agenda 33) will be our map for achieving what Dubai aspires to in terms of levels of family happiness and cohesion, providing the highest standards in housing and health care, and reaching the building of the educational system most capable of meeting Dubai’s future ambitions, and fortifying its achievement with a more tolerant society.” And adherence to national identity.

Investing in people

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said: “The goals of (Dubai Social Agenda 33) are integrated with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), in a way that embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for sustainable development, and His Highness’s interest in investing in people.”

His Highness stressed that the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” budget, amounting to 208 billion dirhams until 2033, will contribute to achieving qualitative leaps in the areas of work and developing the individual capabilities and initiatives of every citizen. His Highness added that the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” is characterized by balance in its goals and fields, and its inclusion of various sectors. Aspects of life in Dubai, and its interest in everything that concerns the citizen, present and future.

Promoting the development process

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, stressed that “Dubai Social Agenda 33” translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, to harness all capabilities to achieve the best quality of life for citizens in the world. Dubai, as they are the focus of the emirate's strategic plans.

His Highness said that the ambitious goals and objectives that the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” seeks to achieve will reflect positively on enhancing the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Dubai, which contributes to building the future that the citizen wants and aspires to, and in a way that enhances Dubai’s position as a preferred city for living and working in the world. .

5 goals

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” aspires to achieve five goals, the first of which is to achieve families that are the happiest, most interconnected, tolerant and adherent to national values ​​and identity, as it aims to empower the citizens of Dubai and raise their productivity and economic contributions, in order to achieve their self-sufficiency and financial independence, in addition to ensuring family and social stability for Emiratis. Focusing on raising natural growth rates, by supporting the family and meeting its aspirations, while working to preserve constants and values, and strengthen the national identity, characteristics and Emirati culture.

The second goal focuses on the most efficient and high-quality health system that keeps pace with the best international standards, by promoting healthy lifestyles (such as physical activity, proper nutrition, and mental health), and developing the quality of health, preventive, and comprehensive health services (physical and psychological) at an acceptable cost.

The third goal of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” seeks to make the educational system more capable of keeping pace with Dubai’s future ambitions and enhancing its human capital, as it aims to develop a distinguished educational system that advances education at all levels, by focusing on raising quality and acceptable cost, and ensuring the provision of platforms and alternatives. Diverse education that provides students with various skills and abilities for the future.

The fourth goal focused on the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment, by developing a model that enhances protection and social care, and equal opportunities for all segments of society, including the groups most vulnerable to harm, and protects them from economic and social risks, through developing an environment that enhances community and humanitarian work, and volunteering. Individual and institutional.

The fifth goal of “Dubai Social Agenda 33” aims to develop the ideal city with its living experience, housing services, cultural mobility and sporting activity, as it works to develop a housing system that is available and appropriate for all segments of society, and to develop a system that achieves competitiveness in culture and arts and stimulates active participation from segments of society. Enhancing the infrastructure and leading services to discover and develop sports talent, and encouraging sports for all segments of society, in a way that supports the advancement of the sports sector. Through this goal, the Dubai Social Agenda until 2033 seeks to highlight the value of the national cultural, architectural and environmental heritage locally and internationally.

Two main axes

Dubai's efforts to invest in the human element were reflected in the total government support allocated to implement the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” and achieve its goals, as the total support for implementing the agenda by 2033 reaches 208 billion dirhams, an increase of more than twice the budget of the previous decade.

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” focuses on two main axes. The first is the health axis, as government support directed to this axis has increased to the equivalent of 1.8 times the budget of the past decade, from 66 billion dirhams between 2014 and 2023, to 120 billion dirhams during the next decade.

The Emirate of Dubai gives top priority to developing the health sector, so that it is among the best in the world, as it seeks to enhance its capabilities to face all future challenges, through developing the infrastructure of hospitals and medical centers, and qualifying national human cadres capable of leading it, in a way that enhances the quality of life and keeps pace with it. The aspirations of Dubai residents, and is in line with Dubai's ambitious development plans that place human health, well-being and happiness as a strategic goal.

Community development is the second main axis in the government support budget to be provided to implement the Dubai Social Agenda, as the government support provided for this axis has increased to the equivalent of 3.4 times the budget of the last decade, from 26 billion dirhams between 2014 and 2023, to 88 billion dirhams during the next decade.

The community development axis includes a number of different sectors aimed at consolidating the quality of life of citizens and residents and achieving their well-being. Support for this axis is directed to the education sector, supporting citizens, social entities, culture and arts, housing citizens, and the sports sector.

The “Dubai Social Agenda 33” paid great attention to supporting citizens, as 26 billion dirhams were allocated to this axis, and this comes within the framework of Dubai’s efforts to harness the capabilities, programs and development plans, for the benefit of the citizen and enhance his family stability and reassurance about his present and future, in line with the welfare system. The community and quality of life that Dubai is keen to establish and consolidate for its citizens.

Dubai Social Agenda 33 also allocated 21.9 billion dirhams to support social entities, as it seeks to develop community development frameworks in the emirate, raise the standards of social services, enhance cohesion between segments of society, enhance citizens’ awareness of national identity, and activate their role in society. “Dubai Social Agenda 33” carries ambitious housing plans, allocating 14.5 billion dirhams to support housing for citizens in the emirate, through the development of integrated residential complexes that contribute to building Dubai’s future neighborhoods.

Education receives special attention from the Dubai Social Agenda 33, where 13 billion dirhams have been allocated to support the education sector in Dubai, through the development of a sustainable educational system and an incubator environment in the field of entrepreneurship and innovation, which supports students’ scholastic and academic capabilities, with the aim of reaching the best levels. For future skills and keeping pace with future labor market trends, ensuring the qualification of a generation open to the experiences of developed countries that will go global with confidence.

“Dubai Social Agenda 33” attaches great importance to supporting the culture and arts sector, as it allocated 6.4 billion dirhams to this axis, as part of Dubai’s endeavor to become a center for culture and an incubator for creativity, a forum for talent and a beacon for writers, thinkers, artists and creators from various countries of the world, which contributes to transforming it into a A global capital for the creative economy, the agenda works to create a cultural and artistic movement in the emirate that is the largest and most comprehensive of its kind, keeping pace with Dubai’s sustainable economic movement. The “Dubai Social Agenda 33” also allocated about 6.2 billion dirhams to support the sports sector, which is one of the vital sectors to which the emirate gives all attention and encouragement, and surrounds it with all aspects of support and care, as the agenda aims to enhance the position of sports in Dubai’s society and economy, and consolidate its position on the map. International sports, as Dubai is at the forefront of the preferred global destinations for hosting international tournaments, events and training camps.

Ambitious targets

The Dubai Social Agenda 33 has set six ambitious targets for the next decade, with the main target being for Dubai to be among the top three cities in the world in terms of standard of living, for the healthy life expectancy of Dubai’s citizens to be among the 10 best in the world, and for the quality of education to be in Dubai. One of the top 10 cities in the world. Dubai Social Agenda 33 aims to increase the number of citizens working in the private sector to three times the current number. It also seeks to provide land and a housing loan for every new Emirati family within a year of applying, and to encourage a doubling of new Emirati families in Dubai by 2033.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• The agenda will be followed by Hamdan, Maktoum, Ahmed and their brothers. They are the people who care most about the large Dubai family in which they grew up, loved it and are bound by bonds of love, affection and blood.

• The agenda is our plan for Dubai society for the next ten years. Its slogan is “The family is the foundation of the nation” and its budget is 208 billion dirhams.

Hamdan bin Mohammed:

• A translation of the visions of Mohammed bin Rashid… Caring for the citizen and enhancing his levels of well-being and family stability are our top priorities.

Maktoum bin Mohammed:

• The goals of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” are integrated with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), in a way that embodies Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision for sustainable development and His Highness’s interest in investing in people.

Ahmed bin Mohammed:

• “Dubai Social Agenda 33” translates Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of harnessing all capabilities to achieve the best quality of life for citizens in Dubai, as they are the focus of the emirate’s strategic plans.

5 goals of "Dubai Social Agenda 33"

Objectives of "Dubai Social Agenda 33"

