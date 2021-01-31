Mohammed bin Rashid: Our priorities are to provide the best government services in the world

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that the UAE has developed an exceptional model in making the future of governments, and has set new standards for developing the best government services in the world, and that efforts to develop and evaluate government services will focus On digital channels, His Highness indicated that the experience of 2020 proved the validity of our vision for the government to launch all its digital services since 2013.

This came on the occasion of His Highness’ approval of the results of the Global Star System for the Classification of Services, which included for the first time the evaluation of digital channels and government contact centers, and covered about 100 channels providing services in 28 entities, and the results of which were topped by the Ministry of Interior with 5 stars in more than one category.

His Highness said, “I congratulate my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for obtaining a 5-star rating for its website and smart application … The Ministry of Interior is a unique model in providing services, and its distinguished team deserves praise and is a role model for our government work team in all fields.”

His Highness, Vice President of the State, added: “During the past year, we announced the results of the 5 best service centers nationwide and the worst 5 centers … We honored the distinguished and our late students asked for change and improvement and the development of advanced service channels that employ the latest technological means, and we developed the global star system to keep pace with our aspirations for the future. Our national priorities for the coming stage require a new level so that our government services will be the best in the world..take precedent of customers ’aspirations that enable them and facilitate their lives.

His Highness added: “Our government is flexible … its vision is futuristic … and its services are proactive … and our performance must reflect our perceptions of the future … technology has imposed itself in light of rapid global changes and has become the most important factor in shaping the features of the future of governments .. Technology must be invested in our favor. We have to evaluate the efficiency of our digital channels in providing services and build on opportunities for improvement. ”

His Highness said: “The UAE government adopts a proactive, comprehensive approach aimed at facilitating the lives of people and enabling the customer to obtain services easily and quickly in the UAE..Our vision is based on continuous development and devising effective mechanisms to provide services that will reflect positively on the quality of life of customers .. We want government agencies to improve Its digital services and accelerate the pace of its work to achieve our future goals to reach the best government in the world ».

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “The evaluation of digital service channels keeps pace with our directions to reduce the number of service centers within two years by 50%, and move to a unified digital platform that facilitates the lives of customers .. We have directed our work team to accelerate the pace of transferring government services to the unified digital platform. “We will evaluate these services with the global star system.”

A great success for the Ministry of the Interior.

The Global Star Rating System for services covered all government service channels, which include customer service centers, call centers and digital channels such as websites and smart applications, and the Ministry of Interior achieved great success in the digital channels category, as the ministry’s website and smart application received a five-star rating.

The website of the Ministry of Interior received a 5-star rating, while 17 entities received a 4-star rating: the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the General Authority for Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Finance, the Zakat Fund, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Ministry of Human Resources. Emiratisation, Zayed University, Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Federal Electricity and Water Authority, Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Ministry of Community Development, Ministry of Culture and Youth, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ministry of Economy.

At the level of smart applications, the Ministry of Interior’s smart application received a 5-star rating, while 6 entities received a 4-star rating: the Communications Regulatory Authority, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Ministry of Climate Change Environment, and the Zakat Fund.

As for the call centers, 5 entities received a 4-star rating: the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Zakat Fund, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

Integrated customer experience.

The UAE government seeks to make a qualitative leap in the customer experience by developing a unified digital platform that provides all government services in a proactive and without request, and reduces the burden on the customer to provide the information in the government, and enables him to complete his transactions through the digital identity and digital signature, and provides him with the ability Pay service fees through flexible payment methods.

The global star rating system for services will be applied to all services that will be included in the platform, to ensure an effective, simple and fast customer experience, in order to achieve the leadership’s vision of providing the best government services in the world.

The Global Star Rating System for services within its new standards focuses on the integrated customer experience, evaluating the entity’s success by determining the level of its maturity in facilitating the customer’s life, enabling him to experience smooth, fast and effective services, and the extent of the consistency of the customer’s journey in the various service delivery channels.

The most prominent aspects of development are also the addition of new standards that focus on proactive service provision, electronic participation for customers, and joint design between the government and society to develop services in order to improve the customer experience, in addition to focusing on the positive work environment that supports and enables the employees of service centers.

The system focuses on evaluating the mechanisms of the entity’s management of customer data, analyzing and benefiting from it in improving the experience of the customer, providing services that suit his needs, and contributing to accelerating his journey to obtain the service, and encouraging entities to use emerging technology to explore the needs of customers, improve their experience, provide services in packages, and develop smart services Suits the requirements of different segments of society.