His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE government’s preparations for the future continue according to proactive thinking and an integrated work system with the aim of providing the necessary components and factors for the continuation of the development process and meeting its requirements despite regional changes. And global.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that the annual meetings of the UAE government constitute a platform for launching major national projects and initiatives. His Highness said: “A year ago, we launched the We Are the Emirates 2031 vision, and more than 152 federal government projects were completed in various sectors during this year, and we are continuing.” In building the best development model in the region and the world

His Highness pointed out that the current edition of the annual meetings witnessed the launch of the “Emirates Economic Principles Document,” which is an ambitious work methodology to accelerate the pace of performance of all economic sectors. His Highness said: “This year, during the annual meetings, we launched the UAE Economic Principles Document to be a comprehensive and integrated strategy.” To enhance the performance of all our economic sectors.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum confirmed that the current version of the annual meetings discussed many important files that focus entirely on the citizen. His Highness said: “We focused on the vital files so that the citizen is always at the top of our priorities and the focus of all growth plans.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added that joint work between all federal and local institutions and authorities continues throughout the year according to a common vision for work requirements. His Highness said: “Coordination between our federal and local institutions continues… and our goal is one and our vision is one.”

Results of achieving national targets 2031

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, reviewed the results achieved by the end of the year 2022 from the 2031 national targets.

The national targets for 2031 aim to raise the annual gross domestic product to 3 trillion dirhams, and non-oil foreign trade to 4 trillion.

During the year 2022, the output reached 1.62 trillion dirhams, and the value of the country’s non-oil foreign trade increased by 2.2 trillion dirhams.

The UAE aims to increase the contribution of the digital economy by 20% of the non-oil GDP, and this percentage has been achieved by 11.8% until 2021. It also aims to become one of the top 10 countries in the world in attracting foreign direct investment, and it has advanced during 2022 to the rank 16th globally.

The country aims to become ranked 10th globally in enabling and attracting international talent, and in this field it has advanced to 22nd place globally.

In the field of tourism, the country aspires to attract 40 million tourists annually during the year 2031, and in 2022 it succeeded in attracting 25.1 million tourists, while in the field of human development it aspires to become among the top 10 countries in the Human Development Index, so in 2022 it advanced to the rank 26th globally, and in the field of sports and active lifestyle, it aspires for 75% of the population to adopt an active lifestyle at a rate of 150 minutes per week, of which 58% has been achieved by 2023, and in the field of environmental protection, the country aspires to be among the top 20. A country in the Environmental Performance Index, it has reached rank 39 by 2022. As for energy, the state aspires for clean energy production to constitute 30% of the energy mix, and by 2022 it has constituted 15.7% by 2022.

In the field of government performance and digital competitiveness, the national targets for 2031 set a set of ambitious numbers from which many achievements have been achieved, as the UAE aspires to be ranked among the top 5 countries in the world in the Smart Government Index, and in 2022 it has advanced to 13th place globally.

It also aims to reach first place globally in the Government Efficiency Index, and in 2023 the country ranked 8th globally, and first place globally in the Trust in Government Index, and in 2023 the UAE succeeded in reaching second place globally.

The country aims to be among the top 3 countries in the world in the Logistics Performance Index, and the UAE is currently ranked seventh.

Specialized discussions in vital sectors

The 2023 annual meetings of the UAE government witnessed specialized discussions in all vital sectors, during which His Excellency the Ministers and senior government officials reviewed the plans and projects that had been completed, in addition to what will be implemented in the coming period.

During a session entitled “Heroes from the Field,” His Excellency Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, hosted 3 employees working on the first line of serving the public, to learn about their ideas, proposals, and the challenges they face during their work.

The UAE government provides approximately 1,400 government services, all of which focus on providing advanced and effective services to citizens and residents based on the UAE government’s approach aimed at excellence in service performance to save time and effort.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, participated today in the annual meetings of the UAE government in a session entitled “Correcting the course of global climate action at COP28.”

During the session, His Excellency reviewed the outcomes of the preparatory period for the conference, and the efforts made by the COP28 Presidency team to ensure hosting a distinguished and exceptional Conference of the Parties. He explained the steps to prepare for hosting through a strategy that included the work mechanism and governance, a proactive global tour for listening, communication and fact-finding, preparing an action plan for the conference presidency, and setting goals. Clear negotiating paths.

In the digital transformation sector, a session chaired by Her Excellency Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, entitled National Government Digital Integration, witnessed ways to enhance government digital integration at the national level to achieve national government digital integration, including digital national records, and requesting information once, And national digital capabilities, in a way that enhances the UAE’s progress in global competitiveness indicators in this sector.

In a session dedicated to discussing the topic of “Emiratisation”, His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Manan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, confirmed that it was agreed to prepare a government policy proposal that guarantees the sustainability of Emiratisation, prepare a list of other additional sectors outside the umbrella of the private sector to target them for Emiratisation, and launch rehabilitation programs for citizens that guarantee their income. And their continuation in the private sector labor market, and the launch of new strategies and plans to ensure the continuity and sustainability of employment in the private sector.

The “Artificial Intelligence” session discussed the most prominent challenges and opportunities in adopting artificial intelligence in the government, and how to benefit from the opportunities and face the challenges to employ artificial intelligence in various fields in a way that contributes to accelerating digital transformation and achieving the best results within all strategic sectors, as His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State, confirmed. For artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and remote work applications, the UAE aims to identify opportunities related to new technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data in various government sectors, and launch an action plan to develop talent and build the capabilities of Emirati cadres to lead future technological projects.

During a session entitled “The UAE Government’s Commitments to Carbon Neutrality,” Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, discussed the country’s strategy for climate action, which is the main driver of economic and social progress by leading efforts aimed at achieving climate action, within the framework of achieving goals. The UAE to reach climate neutrality.

Her Excellency highlighted the various sectoral initiatives that support the UAE government’s commitments to carbon neutrality, especially in the six sectors related to agriculture, waste treatment, construction, transportation, industry, and energy, through more than 25 major programs that provide more than 200,000 jobs and contribute to Achieving about 3% growth in gross domestic product and enhancing the growth of national exports.

During a main dialogue session that included His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and His Excellency Major General Sultan Al Nuaimi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, entitled “From 15 Steps to 5 Steps”, the participants highlighted the UAE government’s keenness to Launching a new generation of government services that are simpler, faster, and more efficient, in order to facilitate the lives of individuals and business owners, a session moderated by His Excellency Mohammed bin Taliah, Head of Government Services for the Government of the UAE.

The UAE government announced the launch of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy” program to simplify and reduce government procedures and eliminate unnecessary procedures and requirements, in a new phase of government work. Ministries and government agencies were directed to immediately adopt the program by canceling at least 2,000 government procedures and reducing at least 50%. From the time frames of the procedures, and zeroing out all unnecessary conditions and requirements within a year, and during this year the results of the work will be evaluated and the best achievements will be celebrated at its end. The program constitutes a national work model to reach government procedures that are simpler, faster, easier and more efficient, and through it the UAE government aspires to make a qualitative shift. Exceptional government procedures.

The second day concluded with a main session 2023 entitled “The UAE and the Geopolitical Landscape,” during which His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President, discussed the most prominent features and trends of the UAE on the domestic and global arenas, in addition to the current changes and the extent of their impact on regional and global situations.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash pointed out that thinking about future generations and how to maintain sustainable prosperity and achievements occupies a large part of the Emirati leadership’s effort and thinking, pointing out that maintaining the economic and development momentum and focusing on youth and sustainability, which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum identified as priorities in the meetings. The government’s annual report this year forms the basis for all development plans and policies.