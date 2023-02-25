His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the sisterly State of Kuwait, on the occasion of the National Day and the Liberation Anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, on Twitter: “To our people and brothers in Kuwait .. Kuwait of love and humanity .. Happy new year on the occasion of your national holidays .. Greetings from the people of the Emirates to you and your leadership .. and our wishes for you continued prosperity and stability .. And we ask God to perpetuate our brotherhood and our love ».