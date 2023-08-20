Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE continues to consolidate the values ​​of giving, extending a helping hand to the less fortunate people, and fighting ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.

His Highness said, through his account on the “X” platform, on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on August 19 of each year: “On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm the UAE’s message and our message: we continue to establish the values ​​of giving in our society … we continue to extend a helping hand.” For the less fortunate peoples.. we continue to fight poverty, hunger and ignorance everywhere in our region and the world.. and we continue to instill hope for a better tomorrow in our Arab societies..».

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation celebrates the International Day of Humanitarian Action, which falls on August 19 of each year. And developmental and community programs, and it was able, with the efforts of 847 employees and 150,266 volunteers, to reach 102 million people in 100 countries around the world, which is the largest number of beneficiaries in one year, compared to previous years.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation succeeded in achieving this achievement, with the solidarity and cooperation of the human cadre in the Foundation, and thanks to the broad partnerships it concluded within its five work axes: the humanitarian and relief aid axis, the health care and disease control axis, the education and knowledge dissemination axis, and the axis of Innovating the future and leadership, and the focus of empowering societies.

International and international partnerships

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is keen to expand its international partnerships and strengthen its cooperation with various international organizations, in a way that supports joint global action to address several challenges, especially hunger, malnutrition and food insecurity.

In early March, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives concluded two new cooperation agreements with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), at a value of approximately 46 million dirhams, to support the forcibly displaced, according to which the Foundation raises its contributions to the UNHCR’s efforts to approximately 100 million dirhams to provide support to refugee and displaced communities. in less fortunate parts of the world.

Also last March, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, through its “One Billion Meals” initiative, announced its support for the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, which aims to combat chronic malnutrition in parts of the world.

Under the cooperation, the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” provides 5.5 million dirhams to the United Nations Trust Fund “UnitLife”, which is governed by the French government, the United Nations Women’s Agency, the World Food Program and the Ecobank Foundation, in order to support the development of solutions. Innovative agriculture, empowering women and mothers, and combating malnutrition, especially among children, in Senegal, Niger and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, benefiting more than 300,000 people.

In July 2022, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Program, with the aim of distributing 49 million meals provided by the Foundation in 7 countries: Bangladesh, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger.

In May 2022, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum to create a global platform for the network of food innovation centers established by the Global Forum, so that the platform contributes to accelerating and expanding the scope of innovation in the field of food transformation towards more efficient and sustainable future options. And improving food production mechanisms around the world.

The agreement also makes Dubai the international headquarters for the annual meeting of food innovation centers. The agreement also includes the accession of “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” to the Supervisory Board of the Food Systems Initiative and the Steering Committee of Food Innovation Centers of the World Economic Forum.

Innovative initiatives

Within the axis of humanitarian and relief aid, the Foundation was able to provide assistance to 30.2 million people during the year 2022, and the volume of spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under this axis reached 910 million dirhams. The International City for Humanitarian Services, the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Watering Foundation, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Center for Endowment and Endowment Consultancy are included under the axis of humanitarian and relief aid. Within this axis, the human cadres contributed to the successes achieved by a series of Ramadan food-feeding initiatives, starting with the “10 million meals” campaign in 2020, “100 million meals” in 2021, and “one billion meals” in 2022, up to the campaign. “Endowment of a Billion Meals” in 2023, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably. In the context of its efforts to support the “One Billion Meals” campaign in 2022, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, in cooperation with Emirates Bank under its umbrella, launched the “One Million Meals of Surplus Food” campaign, which in turn aimed to provide food support for those in need, in cooperation with About 200 strategic partners, including more than 55 hotels, 65 food establishments, 35 supermarkets, vegetable and fruit markets, 13 charities, and 10 central kitchens. More than 150 volunteers participated in their direct operations, and the campaign succeeded in distributing more than 2.3 million meals. . In January 2022, the Foundation launched the charitable initiative “Let’s make their winter warmer”, in cooperation with the “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World” campaign, to support people suffering from difficult conditions due to the cold, and to support refugees whose conditions forced them to live in tents. The International City also provided humanitarian services during the year 2022 Urgent humanitarian and relief aid to countries affected by wars and natural disasters, as it sent about 747 tons of supplies, benefiting more than 1.6 million people. The initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment in 2022 included the construction of 3 primary schools in Kyrgyzstan, 3 schools in Tajikistan, and the Omar bin Al-Khattab Education Complex in Indonesia. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment also implemented the “School Bag” project. In 5 countries during 2022.

Treating disadvantaged children

Within the framework of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment’s keenness to treat the largest possible number of disadvantaged children with heart defects, the “Nabadat” humanitarian medical initiative in 2022 provided treatment for 1,377 children in Egypt, Tajikistan, Mauritania, and Kyrgyzstan, at a total cost of more than $4.8 One million dirhams, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment also continued its annual initiative to build medical clinics in remote areas, where 4 clinics and two hospitals were built, which included 3 clinics and a central hospital for obstetrics and gynecology in Tajikistan, a general hospital in Kyrgyzstan, and one integrated clinic in Philippines, at a cost of more than 4.2 million dirhams, which will benefit 44,800 people.

The Emirates Watering Foundation has contributed to improving the lives of more than 13.7 million people in 37 countries and has implemented more than 1,000 sustainable water projects until the end of 2022. Palaces in Dubai and the National Bonds Company, and it is the first charitable endowment of its kind in the region to activate the role of the endowment in the development of societies in an innovative manner that is available to individuals and companies.

Building a knowledge economy

The cadres and institutions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives within the axis of future innovation and leadership recorded great successes through projects and initiatives that accelerate the trend towards the knowledge economy, and this axis falls under this axis: the Museum of the Future, the One Million Arab Programmers Initiative, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises. The Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Supporting Youth Projects, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.

This axis recorded a record increase in the number of beneficiaries of its programs and projects, reaching 4.6 million people in 2022, while the total volume of spending on the various initiatives and programs under this axis amounted to 128 million dirhams.

In 2022, the institutions and initiatives under this axis have dedicated many academic programs to support young entrepreneurs in the UAE, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Foundation for Small and Medium Enterprises Development launched the new business incubator “Concept Plus” to support digital technology projects.

More than a million people participated in the One Million Arab Coders initiative, which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, and the year 2022 witnessed the opening of the Museum of the Future, which received in its first operational year more than a million visitors from 163 countries, and more than a thousand international personalities, ministers, officials and experts, including It includes about 20 heads of state, heads of government and official delegations.

Spreading education and knowledge

In the axis of spreading education and knowledge, humanitarian cadres worked within the institutions and initiatives that fall under this axis, which are the Dubai Cares Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge, the Knowledge Summit, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award, the Madrasah platform for Arabic e-learning, and the school Digital, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the Mohammed bin Rashid Prize for Arabic Language, and the Arab Reading Challenge, to achieve the goals of this axis, as the axis of spreading education and knowledge during the year 2022 recorded a record high in the number of beneficiaries from the various initiatives and programs under it by 55.1 million people, while The total volume of spending on various knowledge and cultural initiatives and projects within this axis amounted to 213 million dirhams.

The Arab Reading Challenge initiative, in its sixth session, attracted 22 million students from 44 countries, bringing the number in the seventh session 2023 of the largest reading event of its kind in the Arabic language in the world, to 24.8 million participants from 46 countries.

incentivize

The year 2022 witnessed the inauguration of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, the new cultural beacon that aims to stimulate the passion for knowledge, and to ensure that everyone has access to distinguished books, knowledge resources, and high-quality services. The number of visitors to the library in 6 months has reached more than 300,000 individuals, institutions, official and media delegations from inside and outside the country, in addition to visits by school, college and university students.

health care

In the axis of health care and disease control, the cooperation of the employees of the Noor Dubai Foundation and the Al Jalila Foundation to support education and research in the medical fields, with local institutions and international organizations in dozens of countries, resulted in providing aid to 9.4 million people in 2022, with an expenditure amount of 42.5 million dirhams.

In 2022, Al Jalila Foundation embarked on the establishment of the first biobank supported by robotic technologies in the UAE, with investments amounting to 17 million dirhams.

In 2022, Noor Dubai, within the “Massive Drug Distribution Program” (MDA), succeeded in distributing doses of the antibiotic “Zithromax” to 9,142,612 people, and trained about 15,000 public health workers on trachoma control and drug care mechanisms.

The cooperation between Noor Dubai and The Carter Center aims to provide 43 million doses of antibiotics to 14.3 million people, in addition to conducting a survey to assess the impact and supporting training courses for more than 74,000 workers in the health sector by 2025.

Hope

The efforts of human cadres within the axis of empowering societies resulted in qualitative successes and expansion of programs and projects during the year 2022, as this axis includes: Mohammed bin Rashid College of Government Administration, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Civilization Communication, Arab Media Forum, Arab Media Award, Summit and Award The Arab Social Media Pioneers, the Dubai International Sports Conference, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity, the Arab Strategic Forum, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, and the Hope Makers Initiative.

The number of beneficiaries of the programs of this axis reached 2.3 million people in 2022, and the total volume of spending on the initiatives of this axis in 2022 reached 95.1 million dirhams.

Goals

The “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation was launched in 2015, to be an incubating umbrella for the various initiatives and institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for more than a year. twenty years.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives includes 35 initiatives and institutions that cover various humanitarian, community and development sectors, with a focus on less fortunate countries and the needy and disadvantaged groups in fragile societies. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation is the largest of its kind, both locally and regionally. In terms of the number of initiatives of an institutional nature under which it is affiliated, or the geographical scope in which its scope of work is distributed.

The Foundation aims to promote a culture of hope, and effectively address the most pressing humanitarian, developmental and societal problems facing several regions of the world, with a focus on the less fortunate communities, and investing in the human element as the most important vital resource by empowering talents, refining skills and experiences, and building educated, trained and qualified human cadres. in all fields of development in order to contribute to leading the development process in their countries.

It also aims to improve the reality of education in marginalized and disadvantaged societies, combat poverty, diseases and epidemics, and promote the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among peoples and societies.