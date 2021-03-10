Dubai (WAM)

In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Judicial Council in Dubai, a number of new judges appointed to the Dubai Courts performed Legal oath .. A judge in the Court of Cassation and ten judges in the Court of First Instance have sworn to God Almighty to judge with justice, to perform their duties honestly and honestly, and to respect the applicable legislation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum called on the new judges to be an example of integrity and impartiality in all cases they look into and to observe the fear of God and protect every right holder of his right and to respect human rights and dignity.

His Highness affirmed the independence of the judiciary in our country and the rule of law above all without discrimination or favoritism.

The oath ceremony that took place at His Highness’s palace in Zabeel yesterday evening was attended by Issam Issa Al-Humaidan, the Public Prosecutor in Dubai, Major General Tarish Eid Al-Mansouri, Director of Dubai Courts, and Khalifa bin Dimas, Secretary General of the Judicial Council in Dubai.